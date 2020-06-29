India bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, Helo, WeChat
Monday, 29 June 2020 () NEW DELHI: The government has banned 59 Chinese applications including top social media platforms such as TikTok, Helo and WeChat in order to counter the privacy security posed by these applications. ShareIT, UC browser and shopping app Clubfactory are among the other prominent apps which have been banned. The government has argued that the applications are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order. The government has banned these invoking its power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act...
Amid the heightened tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian government on Monday took an unprecedented step and decided to ban at least 59 Chinese apps. The list of 59 mobile apps with their origin in China include TikTok, SHAREit, US Browser, Baidu map, Helo, Mi...
On being asked on banning of 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren said, "I think the Central government is late to take this step. These mobile..
Modi government on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps in India amid the rising tensions between India, China. Modi government executed a big digital surgical strike against China, stating that the apps were..
A trader of Chinese descent in Shimla said that he feels more Indian than Chinese and that is also the sentiment of people in the city. He was commenting on the ongoing tension between India and China..
