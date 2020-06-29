Global  

India bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, Helo, WeChat

WorldNews Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
India bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, Helo, WeChatNEW DELHI: The government has banned 59 Chinese applications including top social media platforms such as TikTok, Helo and WeChat in order to counter the privacy security posed by these applications. ShareIT, UC browser and shopping app Clubfactory are among the other prominent apps which have been banned. The government has argued that the applications are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order. The government has banned these invoking its power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act...
News video: India's digital strike on China, bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok & Shareit | Oneindia News

India's digital strike on China, bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok & Shareit | Oneindia News 01:06

 Amid the heightened tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian government on Monday took an unprecedented step and decided to ban at least 59 Chinese apps. The list of 59 mobile apps with their origin in China include TikTok, SHAREit, US Browser, Baidu map, Helo, Mi...

