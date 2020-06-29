Global  

Katy Perry reveals she felt suicidal during 2017 split from Orlando Bloom

Monday, 29 June 2020
Katy Perry reveals she felt suicidal during 2017 split from Orlando BloomKaty Perry recently revealed she went through a breakdown and considered taking her own life following her split from Orlando Bloom three years ago, according to a story on CNN. She also said poor album sales contributed to her depression. Perry — born Katheryn Hudson — said she was left “wallowing” in her “own sadness” after she felt she hit rock bottom in her personal and professional life. “I lost my smile,” the California native told host Tom Power on the Canadian radio show “Q on CBC.” “I don’t know if my smile...
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Katy Perry would've 'jumped' if she hadn't found gratitude after Orlando split and Witness sales

Katy Perry would've 'jumped' if she hadn't found gratitude after Orlando split and Witness sales 00:38

 Katy Perry has opened up about her 2017 split from Orlando Bloom, admitting she would've "probably just jumped" following the break up with the star and her album 'Witness' under-performing if she hadn't found "ways to be grateful".

