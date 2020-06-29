Katy Perry reveals she felt suicidal during 2017 split from Orlando Bloom Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

recently revealed she went through a breakdown and considered taking her own life following her split from Katy Perry recently revealed she went through a breakdown and considered taking her own life following her split from Orlando Bloom three years ago, according to a story on CNN. She also said poor album sales contributed to her depression. Perry — born Katheryn Hudson — said she was left “wallowing” in her “own sadness” after she felt she hit rock bottom in her personal and professional life. “I lost my smile,” the California native told host Tom Power on the Canadian radio show “Q on CBC.” “I don’t know if my smile... 👓 View full article

