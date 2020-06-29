|
Zimbabwe Stock Exchange suspends trading on Monday
Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Harare — Zimbabwe’s stock exchange said it was suspending trading on Monday following a weekend government order that the bourse and mobile money transfer agents temporarily halt business to allow for investigations into illegal forex dealing. “While we await guidance from our...
Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Stock exchange located in Harare, Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Landlocked country in southeastern Africa
