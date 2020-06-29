Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New swine flu found in China has pandemic potential

Hindu Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Named G4, it is genetically descended from the H1N1 strain that caused a pandemic in 2009
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Lockdown Is Accelerating Data-Driven TV: Fox’s Darren Sherriff [Video]

Lockdown Is Accelerating Data-Driven TV: Fox’s Darren Sherriff

cWith resources constrained and a new importance placed on sure-fire customers, marketers are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by using data tools and data to find more bankable targets through..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:53Published
Scientists Say One State Is Emerging As The Next COVID-19 Pandemic's Epicenter [Video]

Scientists Say One State Is Emerging As The Next COVID-19 Pandemic's Epicenter

Despite businesses reopening across the US, the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of abating. In fact, CNN reports ten states saw a record number of new COVID-19 cases this week. A..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Don’t Avoid News, Semantics Can Help: Publicis’ Cohen [Video]

Don’t Avoid News, Semantics Can Help: Publicis’ Cohen

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many brands started running away from advertising in news publications, or using brand safety tools' keyword blocking features to dodge coronavirus-related..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:00Published

Tweets about this