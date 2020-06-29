Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitch suspends Trump’s channel for ‘hateful conduct’

Seattle Times Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Twitch, the livestreaming platform, said Monday that it was suspending President Donald Trump’s channel for “hateful conduct,” in what appeared to be the first deliberate suspension of one of Trump’s social media accounts. The site, which is owned by Amazon, said two recent streams on Trump’s channel violated its rules. One stream was of a […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Twitch Suspends Trump’s Channel

Twitch Suspends Trump’s Channel 00:28

 Twitch Suspends Trump’s Channel

Related videos from verified sources

Trump's Channel Suspended From Twitch [Video]

Trump's Channel Suspended From Twitch

President Trump’s Twitch channel has reportedly been suspended.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:49Published
Trump retweets man chanting 'white power' [Video]

Trump retweets man chanting 'white power'

President Trump facing backlash for re-tweeting a video where one of his supporters shouts "white power" at a group of protesters. It was recorded during a pro-Trump 2020 parade. The president claims..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published
President Trump urges supreme court to overturn ACA [Video]

President Trump urges supreme court to overturn ACA

The Trump Administration has long been trying to overturn the Affordable Care Act. Now, they are urging the Supreme Court to overturn it.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Twitch Suspends Trump’s Channel for ‘Hateful Conduct’

 The action comes as other tech companies increasingly combat hate speech related to President Trump on their platforms.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Business InsiderEurasia ReviewMediaiteSeekingAlphaengadget

Tweets about this