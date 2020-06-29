Twitch suspends Trump’s channel for ‘hateful conduct’ Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Twitch, the livestreaming platform, said Monday that it was suspending President Donald Trump’s channel for “hateful conduct,” in what appeared to be the first deliberate suspension of one of Trump’s social media accounts. The site, which is owned by Amazon, said two recent streams on Trump’s channel violated its rules. One stream was of a […] 👓 View full article

