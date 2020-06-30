Global  

Appeals court reverses Wisconsin voting restrictions ruling

Seattle Times Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel upheld a host of Republican-authored voting restrictions in Wisconsin on Monday, handing conservatives a significant win just months before residents in the battleground state cast their ballots for president. The three-judge panel —all Republican appointees— found that the state can restrict early voting hours and restored […]
