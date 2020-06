'Don't relax': NSW's biggest threat is not Victoria, it's bravado, Premier says Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has warned NSW’s greatest COVID-19 threat comes from within its own borders from an increasingly complacent community, as she resists calls to close the border with Victoria. 👓 View full article

