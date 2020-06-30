AP sources: White House aware of Russian bounties in 2019 Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Top officials in the White House were aware in early 2019 of classified intelligence indicating Russia was secretly offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans, a full year earlier than has been previously reported, according to U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the intelligence. The assessment was included in at least one […] 👓 View full article

