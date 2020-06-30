Global  

AP sources: White House aware of Russian bounties in 2019

Seattle Times Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Top officials in the White House were aware in early 2019 of classified intelligence indicating Russia was secretly offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans, a full year earlier than has been previously reported, according to U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the intelligence. The assessment was included in at least one […]
