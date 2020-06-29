TikTok says it hasn’t shared information on Indian users to any foreign govt, including China



Related videos from verified sources India's digital strike on China, bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok & Shareit | Oneindia News



Amid the heightened tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian government on Monday took an unprecedented step and decided to ban at least 59 Chinese apps. The list of 59.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:06 Published 12 hours ago

Related news from verified sources TikTok: In process of complying with govt order TikTok on Tuesday said it is in the process of complying with the government's order on blocking of the app, and asserted that it has not shared information of...

IndiaTimes 49 minutes ago





Tweets about this