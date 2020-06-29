Global  

TikTok says it hasn’t shared information on Indian users to any foreign govt, including China

Hindu Tuesday, 30 June 2020
We are in the process of complying with govt order, says TikTok India
TikTok: In process of complying with govt order

 TikTok on Tuesday said it is in the process of complying with the government's order on blocking of the app, and asserted that it has not shared information of...
