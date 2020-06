Related videos from verified sources Man Befriends Wild Raven



Occurred on April 28, 2020 / Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Info from Licensor: I'd always had ravens visit but never stick around and never let me get close. Bill just seemed to want to know me. I.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:59 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this Stefan Marciniak Targeted restrictions will be a recurring process globally. As Leicester takes a step backward in the UK, Melbourne… https://t.co/klClSWrPS3 12 seconds ago Qewperp RT @daveyk317: Melbourne suburbs lockdown announced as Victoria battles coronavirus outbreaks https://t.co/GshBxW2RaV 44 seconds ago Karen Trout RT @MettaBhavana1: Breaking: Today: Morrison wants "hotspot" (sic) Melbourne suburbs shutdown. Breaking: Two weeks ago: Morrison wants us o… 46 seconds ago Judi OliverNz RT @kiwigriffnz: BREAKING NEWS OUT OF MELBOURNE: As of midnight 1 July 2020 Melbourne will go into level 4 lockdown for 4 weeks, 10 out of… 1 minute ago Vincent Leong RT @BCDapac: Australia: Govt orders lockdown of 36 Melbourne suburbs; requests flights to divert to other states following increase in COVI… 2 minutes ago Thalion RT @guardianworld: Melbourne suburbs lockdown announced as Victoria battles coronavirus outbreaks https://t.co/FS0yd341qh 5 minutes ago Sachin Aphale 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 RT @dhanashree0110: More gloom and doom. 10 suburbs in lockdown. Broadmeadows not just has highest new wave Covid cases but residents have… 5 minutes ago Chris Briggs So western suburbs of Melbourne back into lockdown***sake! That’s a kick in the guts 6 minutes ago