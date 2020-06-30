Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Got Written Briefing in February on Possible Russian Bounties, Officials Say

Seattle Times Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
U.S. officials provided a written briefing in late February to President Donald Trump laying out their conclusion that a Russian military intelligence unit offered and paid bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. and coalition troops in Afghanistan, two officials familiar with the matter said. The investigation into the suspected Russian covert operation to incentivize […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: NYT Report: Russian Agents Paid Afghan Militants To Kill US, NATO Troops

NYT Report: Russian Agents Paid Afghan Militants To Kill US, NATO Troops 00:40

 A New York Times bombshell report says Russia offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill NATO troops in Afghanistan. NATO troops in Afghanistan include American forces. According to Business Insider, interrogations indicated that the militants were offered bounties from Russian agents. The...

Related videos from verified sources

Biden slams Trump over report Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan [Video]

Biden slams Trump over report Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan

US Democratic nominee Joe Biden has attacked Donald Trump over a report that he said potentially contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the US president and his failure to protect American..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published
Trump wants troops in Afghanistan home by presidential election [Video]

Trump wants troops in Afghanistan home by presidential election

Senior military officials are set to brief President Trump soon on options for removing all American troops from Afghanistan, with one possible timeline for withdrawing forces before the November..

Credit: The New York Times     Duration: 00:41Published
Controversy over the firing of Inspector General [Video]

Controversy over the firing of Inspector General

The State Department Inspector General Steve Linick is out of a job after he was fired by President Trump. The move is now under investigation by democrats.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he had been briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that a Russian military intelligence unit...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

CrankyCrone1

Cranky Crone 🍋🌊🌈🌎🌊🐾🐺🐓🐏 RT @nytimes: Breaking News: President Trump was given a written briefing in February on suspected Russian bounties to kill U.S. troops in A… 2 seconds ago

BILLMACYODA1

BILLMACYODA RT @maggieNYT: Trump Got Written Briefing in February on Possible Russian Bounties, Officials Say - The New York Times https://t.co/abjWBOM… 5 seconds ago

reignbb

Ashley RT @kylegriffin1: Breaking via NYT: American officials provided a written briefing in late February to Trump laying out their conclusion th… 9 seconds ago

HealyTammy

Tammy Healy RT @JoeNBC: TRUMP KNEW IN FEBRUARY: “American officials provided a written briefing in late February to President Trump laying out their co… 11 seconds ago

RobertGurley11

ChillRob RT @CNBC: President Donald Trump and the White House knew earlier than was previously reported about alleged Russian bounties offered to Af… 22 seconds ago

NotRussianSpam

Turd Ferguson, USMC Trump Got Written Briefing in February on Possible Russian Bounties, Officials Say https://t.co/H4hI9bSHLS 35 seconds ago

maveneer13

Tony Weaver RT @nick_ramsey: ... breaking from the @nytimes: trump got a written briefing on the intelligence that russia was offering bounties on u.s.… 42 seconds ago

Kevthesquidboi

💧Kevthesquidboy 🏳️‍🌈 🦘 RT @briantylercohen: BREAKING: Trump received a written briefing in FEBRUARY by officials concluding that a Russian military intelligence u… 1 minute ago