Trump Got Written Briefing in February on Possible Russian Bounties, Officials Say
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () U.S. officials provided a written briefing in late February to President Donald Trump laying out their conclusion that a Russian military intelligence unit offered and paid bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. and coalition troops in Afghanistan, two officials familiar with the matter said. The investigation into the suspected Russian covert operation to incentivize […]
