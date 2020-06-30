|
|
|
1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting outside Florida Amazon facility
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Authorities said the shooting on the city’s north side does not appear to have been a case of workplace violence
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Amazon Basin Emerald Tree Boa
Occurred on May 17, 2020 / St. Johns, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "I'm a private breeder. The video a shot at my facility 2 days ago."
Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:33Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|