More Fauci testimony, Arizona closings, Northeast travel order: 5 things to know Tuesday
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci will testify before Congress on the state of the pandemic, a swath of closings in Arizona begin and more news you need to know Tuesday.
Related videos from verified sources
Dr. Fauci Talks About A Second Wave Of COVID-19
Dr. Anthony Fauci has consistently warned of the lingering threat of the novel coronavirus.
Fauci has also acknowledged the possibility of a so-called second wave of cases in the fall and winter.
In..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43Published
