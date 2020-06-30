Global  

More Fauci testimony, Arizona closings, Northeast travel order: 5 things to know Tuesday

Tuesday, 30 June 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci will testify before Congress on the state of the pandemic, a swath of closings in Arizona begin and more news you need to know Tuesday.
