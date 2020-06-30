Global  

In Saskatchewan, a domestic violence prevention law hits roadblocks

CBC.ca Tuesday, 30 June 2020
Saskatchewan has just become the first Canadian province to enact Clare’s Law, which aims to help prevent domestic violence by allowing police to warn people about a partner's violent past. But it’s already hit a stumbling block: the RCMP says it won’t take part. Bonnie Allen, a CBC national reporter based in Regina, walks us through the new law and talks about why it’s controversial – including among some anti-domestic violence advocates.
