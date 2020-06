Related videos from verified sources Government "actively looking" at changes to quarantine rules



Business minister Nadhim Zahawi says the government are "actively looking" at changes to quarantine rules for visitors to the UK and are "working together" with other countries on new arrangements... Credit: ODN Duration: 02:54 Published 5 days ago Hitting the Road Soon? Check Out These State-by-State Rules Requiring Travelers to Self-Quarantine



We’ve heard a lot about different policies from countries requiring travelers to quarantine upon arrival. But different U.S. states have rules too. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:03 Published 3 weeks ago Two-week quarantine rules for UK arrivals come into force



Travellers arriving in the UK will now be required to self-isolate for 14 days under Government measures to guard against a second wave of coronavirus. All passengers – bar a handful of exemptions.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this