Related videos from verified sources Cleveland Clinic doctors share do's and don'ts of visiting public pools during coronavirus pandemic



Temperatures are expected to rise in Northeast Ohio this week and some cool summer fun is returning just in time. Outdoor public pools in Akron and Canton are planning to reopen. But many people are.. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 01:42 Published 2 days ago Doctors Prepare For Flu Season Amid Pandemic



Doctors Prepare For Flu Season Amid Pandemic Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL Published 5 days ago Woman speaks with four different accents after mystery brain injury



A woman who went mute for two months after a mystery brain injury has finally got her voice back -- but now speaks with FOUR different accents.Doctors were perplexed after countless tests failed to.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:55 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this