Royal Dutch Shell to write down up to £17.90 billion of assets in the second quarter

Tuesday, 30 June 2020
Royal Dutch Shell to write down up to £17.90 billion of assets in the second quarter. Shell is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. The oil and gas company forecasts a lower £28.48 per barrel for Brent Crude in 2020. Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSA) downgraded its long-term forecast for oil and gas on Tuesday and said it will take a write-down of up to £17.90 billion in the...
 LONDON (AP) — Energy producer Royal Dutch Shell warned Tuesday it will slash the value of its assets by $22 billion to account for lower oil and gas prices...
Anglo-Dutch energy giant Royal Dutch Shell will take a vast second-quarter charge of up to $22 billion due to coronavirus and collapsing oil prices, it announced...
