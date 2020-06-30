Global  

Sensex closes 45.72 points lower in a volatile session, Nifty maintains 10,300 level

DNA Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Maruti, Nestle, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and NTPC were among the top gainers in the Nifty pack while Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and ITC were among the laggards.
