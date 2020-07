An eventful year for Pulitzer Prize winner Colson Whitehead Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Even sheltering in place, Colson Whitehead has had an eventful year. Whitehead became the first fiction writer to win Pulitzers for back to back novels, “Underground Railroad” and “The Nickel Boys,” which won the Pulitzer in May and comes out in paperback this week. He also managed to finish a crime […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this