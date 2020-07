Related videos from verified sources Mandatory Face Coverings Go Into Effect At LAX, On Metro Trains, Buses



The mandatory masks are just the next step public areas have implemented to keep people safe. Kandiss Crone reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:46 Published on May 11, 2020 Mayor Steinberg Wants To Make Masks Mandatory



The Sacramento mayor is calling for making wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic mandatory. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:57 Published on May 5, 2020

Tweets about this