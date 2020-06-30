Global  

PM Modi announces extension of scheme to provide free ration to poor till Nov, govt to spend additional Rs 90,000 cr

DNA Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
The government will spend more than Rs 90,000 crore towards the extension of the scheme, the Prime Minister said, adding that if the amount spent towards it in the previous three months is added together, a total of almost Rs 1.5 lakh crore would be spent towards PM Garib KalyanYojana.
News video: Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana extended till Nov 2020: PM Modi

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 30 announced the extension of Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November 2020 in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi explained that his government provided free ration to 80 crore people since the lockdown began in mid March.

80 cr people to get free foodgrains for 5 more months

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a free ration scheme, for 80 crore people...
