Kartik Aaryan's 3D action film with 'Tanhaji' director Om Raut put on hold?

DNA Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Kartik Aaryan's film with Tanhaji director Om Raut put on hold amid coronavirus pandemic.
Kartik Aaryan's action film with Tanhaji director Om Raut put on hold — here's why

 The 3D action film, starring Kartik Aaryan, directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, was to be shot in India and various locations abroad....
