Related videos from verified sources 10 Players To WATCH When The Premier League Returns!



Today on Football Daily, we’re celebrating the Premier League’s return, we’re profiling the stars who could change their club’s fortunes over the last ten games. Our list includes Tottenham.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 11:27 Published 1 day ago Liverpool celebrations: Priti Patel urges people to stick to the rules



Home Secretary Priti Patel urges people to stick to the coronavirus restrictions in place after Liverpool fans crowded together to celebrate the team winning the Premier League. Speaking to the BBC’s.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published 2 days ago FA Cup match preview: Newcastle v Manchester City



A look ahead at Newcastle’s home clash with Man City. Steve Bruce has challenged Newcastle to replicate their Premier League performances against Manchester City as they bid to pull off an FA Cup.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources Premier League offers women's football £1m to help start 2020-21 season The Premier League offers women's football £1m to help enable the 2020-21 season to start, chief executive Richard Masters tells MPs.

BBC Sport 16 minutes ago





Tweets about this