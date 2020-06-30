Fans React to Pop Smoke’s Debut Album Cover Designed by Virgil Abloh

Global  

Fans React to Pop Smoke’s Debut Album Cover Designed by Virgil AblohThe countdown for the release of Pop Smoke’s debut album, Shoot for the Stars, has officially begun. His team unveiled the album’s cover art along with merchandise that was designed by Virgil Abloh. Apparently, it was the late Brooklyn rapper’s wish to have the fashion designer lead the creative direction of his freshman project. “you were always shootings for the stars and aiming for the moon. everything we talked about is happening, the only thing is you’re not here in the flesh to see it all come together. you wanted Virgil to design your album cover and lead creative.. Virgil...
