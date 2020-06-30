Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Intelligence officials scoff at White House denials that Trump wasn't briefed on Russia bounty

WorldNews Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Former Intelligence officials scoff at White House denials that Trump wasn't briefed on Russia bountyWashington (CNN)In response to reports that Russia offered bounties to Taliban fighters to kill US troops in Afghanistan, the White House has denied that President Donald Trump was "personally briefed" on the matter, claiming that the intelligence "wasn't verified." But a US official familiar with the latest information told CNN on Monday that intelligence about the Russian bounty was included in the President's Daily Briefing (PDB) sometime in the spring. The written document includes the intelligence communities' most important and urgent information. On Monday night, the New York Times reported that the information was included in a written briefing to the President in late February....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Staff Scrambles to Get Trump to Delete ‘White Power’ Tweet, But the President was on the Golf Course

Staff Scrambles to Get Trump to Delete ‘White Power’ Tweet, But the President was on the Golf Course 01:03

 While the Trump administration was scrambling to get the President to delete a tweet, Trump was unreachable on the golf course. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Related videos from verified sources

Trump never briefed on Russia bounty matter: WH [Video]

Trump never briefed on Russia bounty matter: WH

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday said President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were never briefed on the Russian bounty matter and that there was 'no consensus in the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:03Published
Veterans Group Deems Trump A ‘Traitor’ [Video]

Veterans Group Deems Trump A ‘Traitor’

President Donald Trump is under fire after a new report claimed that Russia offered Afghan militants a bounty for killing American troops.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:39Published
Biden slams Trump over report Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan [Video]

Biden slams Trump over report Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan

US Democratic nominee Joe Biden has attacked Donald Trump over a report that he said potentially contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the US president and his failure to protect American..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published

Tweets about this

VicBullard

Vic Bullard Former Intelligence officials scoff at White House denials that Trump wasn't briefed on Russia bounty https://t.co/4oJtyayow3 25 seconds ago

turnermelodie12

melodie holland RT @leondavis765: #RepublicansAreDestroyingAmerica Former Intelligence officials scoff at White House denials that Trump wasn't briefed on… 2 minutes ago

Scurrie43280455

Scurrie RT @CNNPolitics: Former Intelligence officials scoff at White House denials that President Trump wasn't briefed on Russia bounty https://t.… 2 minutes ago

newspages

Newspages Former Intelligence officials scoff at White House denials that Trump wasn't briefed on Russia bounty CNN | June 30… https://t.co/8uNEFvQUne 3 minutes ago

ddavis4911

Deborah Davis The fact is @realDonaldTrump Is lazy and just doesn't give a***about AMERICA and its military and people! He's i… https://t.co/mIUFdpcL6f 3 minutes ago

showmedutch

Showmedutch Former Intelligence officials scoff at White House denials that Trump wasn't briefed on Russia bounty https://t.co/0yLFKTAMHL 3 minutes ago

glenurse

glenurse Former Intelligence officials scoff at White House denials that Trump wasn't briefed on Russia bounty… https://t.co/SsAO9SizXt 6 minutes ago

BaklikF

Diane F Baklik Former Intelligence officials scoff at White House denials that Trump wasn't briefed on Russia bounty - CNN Politics https://t.co/5EcHQAqPKm 10 minutes ago