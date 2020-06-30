Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pakistani PM says 'no doubt' that India was behind stock exchange attack

WorldNews Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Pakistani PM says 'no doubt' that India was behind stock exchange attackISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told parliament on Tuesday he had no doubt that India was behind an attack on the stock exchange building in the southern city of Karachi. Four gunmen armed with grenades attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday, killing two guards and a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Pakistan: Terrorist attack at Pakistan Stock Exchange building, all gunmen dead | Oneindia

Pakistan: Terrorist attack at Pakistan Stock Exchange building, all gunmen dead | Oneindia 01:07

 Four heavily-armed terrorists attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi on Monday morning, killing a police sub-inspector and four security guards. In the ensuing exchange of fire, all the four terrorists were killed. As per Geo News, the unidentified terrorists launched a grenade...

Related videos from verified sources

After Pak stock exchange attack, security tightened outside Mumbai's Taj hotel [Video]

After Pak stock exchange attack, security tightened outside Mumbai's Taj hotel

Police have tightened up security outside The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. The iconic hotel in Colaba was targeted during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. The development comes a day after Karachi Stock..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:29Published
Security forces foil terrorist bid to take over Pakistan Stock Exchange [Video]

Security forces foil terrorist bid to take over Pakistan Stock Exchange

Police said all four 'terrorists' who attacked the busy Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) around 10am on Monday morning had been killed by security personnel, with two security guards and a police..

Credit: Newsvia English     Duration: 01:18Published
Gunmen attack Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, several killed including assailants [Video]

Gunmen attack Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, several killed including assailants

Gunmen attack Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, several killed including assailants

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:21Published

Related news from verified sources

'No doubt' India was behind stock exchange attack, says Imran Khan

 India said on Monday it had nothing to do with the assault.
Khaleej Times

Imran Khan says 'no doubt' that India was behind Pakistan stock exchange attack

 India said on Monday it had nothing to do with the assault.
Hindu

Pakistani police: Gunmen attack stock exchange in Karachi

 KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say an unknown number of gunmen have attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in the southern port city of Karachi, the...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this