Pakistani PM says 'no doubt' that India was behind stock exchange attack
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told parliament on Tuesday he had no doubt that India was behind an attack on the stock exchange building in the southern city of Karachi. Four gunmen armed with grenades attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday, killing two guards and a...
Four heavily-armed terrorists attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi on Monday morning, killing a police sub-inspector and four security guards. In the ensuing exchange of fire, all the four terrorists were killed. As per Geo News, the unidentified terrorists launched a grenade...
Police have tightened up security outside The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. The iconic hotel in Colaba was targeted during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. The development comes a day after Karachi Stock..
