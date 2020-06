EU agrees 'safe' travel list, excluding travellers from the US Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

The European Union has excluded the United States from its initial "safe list" of countries from which the bloc will allow non-essential travel. 👓 View full article

