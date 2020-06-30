Global  

Carl Reiner, Multifaceted Master of Comedy, Is Dead at 98

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Mr. Reiner was a gifted comic actor, but he spent most of his career slightly out of the spotlight — writing, directing and letting others get the laughs.
 Television comedy pioneer Carl Reiner has passed away, he died at his home in Beverly Hills on Monday night aged 98.

