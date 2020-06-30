Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chinese study warns new swine flu virus has 'pandemic' potential

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
A new virus discovered during a study on Chinese pig farms could become a potential "pandemic virus," according to researchers. Antibody tests also revealed that over 10% of pig farmers had already been infected by it.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: India bans 59 Chinese apps, PM Modi's address today and more news| Oneindia News

India bans 59 Chinese apps, PM Modi's address today and more news| Oneindia News 03:15

 PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm today, his 6th address to the nation since the outbreak of the pandemic; China is set to lose millions of app users in a growing, valuable Indian market; Rahul Gandhi takes dig at BJP, says 'Make in India = Buy from China; Indian and Chinese Corps...

Related videos from verified sources

Flu with 'pandemic potential' found [Video]

Flu with 'pandemic potential' found

A new swine flu with pandemic potential has been found in Chinese Pigs. The new strain is a combination of two viruses.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published
China Researchers Discover New Swine Flu With 'Pandemic Potential' [Video]

China Researchers Discover New Swine Flu With 'Pandemic Potential'

Chinese researchers have discovered a new type of swine flu that can infect humans and has the potential to cause a future pandemic, according to a study released on Monday, though scientists have..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:38Published
Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs [Video]

Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs

A new flu virus found in Chinese pigs has become more infectious to humans and needs to be watched closely in case it becomes a potential “pandemic virus”, a study said, although experts said there..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:56Published

Related news from verified sources

New swine flu found in China has pandemic potential

 Researchers in China have discovered a new type of swine flu that is capable of triggering a pandemic, according to a study published Monday in the US science...
IndiaTimes

Scientists Say New Strain of Swine Flu Virus Is Spreading to Humans in China

 A new study warns that the strain of H1N1, common on China’s pig farms since 2016, should be “urgently” controlled to avoid another pandemic.
NYTimes.com

Fear of the Pig: New Swine Flu With ‘Pandemic Potential’ Found in Chinese Hogs
RIA Nov.


Tweets about this

NoSoyBolivar

No soy el Libertador RT @dwnews: Researchers in China have discovered a new type of swine flu that has become more infectious to humans and needs to be closely… 8 minutes ago

peshavar

Shabbir Hussain Imam ALERT: #China study warns of possible new 'pandemic virus (#Covid20)' from #pigs. #Pig farm workers also showed el… https://t.co/TYAIAF1Evf 36 minutes ago

nazamphool

muhammd Chinese study sounds alarm over new swine flu with pandemic potential, WHO warns ‘we cannot let our guard down’… https://t.co/9JGoBcU2cw 40 minutes ago

PearlGervais1

Pearl Gervais https://t.co/LgC2f7fAr4 Chinese study warns new swine flu virus has 'pandemic' potential 51 minutes ago

nazamphool

muhammd Chinese study sounds alarm over new swine flu with pandemic potential, WHO warns ‘we cannot let our guard down’… https://t.co/a4HzNZGAQh 1 hour ago