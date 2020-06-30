|
EU bans Pakistan airline from flying to Europe for 6 months
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The European Union’s aviation safety agency said Tuesday that Pakistan’s national airline will not be allowed to fly into Europe for at least six months after the country’s aviation minister revealed that nearly a third of Pakistani pilots had cheated on their pilot’s exams. Pakistan International Airlines spokesman Abdullah Hafeez says PIA […]
