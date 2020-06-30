EU bans Pakistan airline from flying to Europe for 6 months Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The European Union’s aviation safety agency said Tuesday that Pakistan’s national airline will not be allowed to fly into Europe for at least six months after the country’s aviation minister revealed that nearly a third of Pakistani pilots had cheated on their pilot’s exams. Pakistan International Airlines spokesman Abdullah Hafeez says PIA […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Gulp! A Third Of Pakistan's Commercial Pilots Have Fake Licenses



Pakistan's aviation minister says more than 30% of commercial airline pilots in Pakistan have fake licenses. The revelation came in a new report blaming pilot error for a crash in May that killed 97.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this