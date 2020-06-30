Global  

Fauci: U.S. could reach 100,000 new cases a day

Seattle Times Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci said coronavirus cases could grow to 100,000 a day in the U.S. if Americans don’t start following public health recommendations. The nation’s leading infectious disease expert made the remark at a Senate hearing on reopening schools and workplaces. Asked to forecast the outcome of recent surges in some states, Fauci […]
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: New COVID-19 cases could hit 100k per day -Fauci

New COVID-19 cases could hit 100k per day -Fauci 00:35

 Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told a U.S. Senate committee that based on the current surge of COVID-19 cases in some states, the country could see 100,000 new cases per day. “It is going to be very disturbing, I can guarantee you that,”...

