Set up all-party panel to monitor COVID-19 treatment issues in hospitals: Siddaramaiah Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

In the wake of allegations of corruption and nepotism in the management of COVID-19 treatment in the State, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah dema 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this