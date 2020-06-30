Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League funding to help English women’s soccer resume

Seattle Times Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — The Premier League is providing around 1 million pounds ($1.2 million) to help the women’s league start next season during the coronavirus pandemic. The 2019-20 Women’s Super League and Championship campaigns were abandoned in May. The Football Association, which runs the women’s leagues, wants the new season to start on Sept. 5. […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier league match preview: West Ham v Chelsea

Premier league match preview: West Ham v Chelsea 01:13

 An In-depth look at the upcoming clash between West Ham and Chelsea in the Premier League.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Chelsea [Video]

Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Frank Lampard's Chelsea face London rivals Crystal Palace as they hope to cement a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
Premier League match preview: Leicester v Arsenal [Video]

Premier League match preview: Leicester v Arsenal

Arsenal face a defining run of games over the next fortnight, which kicks off on Tuesday against Leicester City. Take a look at the stats here.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published
Pep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City’s nine defeats this season [Video]

Pep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City’s nine defeats this season

Pep Guardiola admits he finds it difficult to understand why his Manchester City side have lost nine Premier League games this season.A superb long-range effort by Southampton striker Che Adams saw..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Tweets about this