Premier League funding to help English women’s soccer resume
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — The Premier League is providing around 1 million pounds ($1.2 million) to help the women’s league start next season during the coronavirus pandemic. The 2019-20 Women’s Super League and Championship campaigns were abandoned in May. The Football Association, which runs the women’s leagues, wants the new season to start on Sept. 5. […]
