Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

F.C.C. Designates Huawei and ZTE as National Security Threats

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
American cellular businesses will no longer be able to spend federal money on equipment from the two Chinese companies.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

UK set to reconsider Huawei deal [Video]

UK set to reconsider Huawei deal

UK set to reconsider Huawei deal The intention to re-evaluate the decision was revealed shortly after the USA imposed sanctions on the company, as it seeks to prevent computer chips based on American..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:53Published
Huawei's UK chief issues financial warning [Video]

Huawei's UK chief issues financial warning

Huawei's UK chief issues financial warning Victor Zhang has warned there will be significant consequences for the UK if the country decides against using Huawei, with the National Security Centre set..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:51Published
Trump Extends Huawei Ban Until 2021 [Video]

Trump Extends Huawei Ban Until 2021

Trump Extends Huawei Ban Until 2021 The Chinese tech firm was handed a 45-day reprieve license by the US Commerce Department in February. After the company was blacklisted by the US government from..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

US declares Huawei, ZTE national security threats

 The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday formally designated Chinese's Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp as posing threats to US national security, a...
IndiaTimes

US FCC deems Huawei, ZTE to be threats to national security
Indian Express


Tweets about this