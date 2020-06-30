Pompeo pushes Iran arms embargo at UN, Russia says U.S. knee on Iran’s neck Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pushed the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday to extend an arms embargo on Iran before it expires in October, prompting Russia to slam Washington's policy toward Tehran as like "putting a knee" to the country's neck. Earlier this month, the United States circulated a draft resolution on the measure to the 15-member council, but council veto-powers Russia and China have already signaled their opposition to the move. Pompeo argued that Iran is...


