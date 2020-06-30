Global  

Coronavirus updates LIVE: Melbourne hotspots return to lockdown, international flights diverted from Victoria, restrictions ease in NSW

The Age Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Melbourne suburbs at the centre of the COVID-10 outbreak will return to lockdown from 11.59pm tonight, while international flights are diverted from Victoria. NSW, meanwhile, will see some restrictions ease.
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid update: 60% infections in June; notice over Coronil trials; PM lauds Yogi

Covid update: 60% infections in June; notice over Coronil trials; PM lauds Yogi 04:22

 From the number of infections in the month of June to update of International and domestic flights in India, here are the top updates of Covid-19 pandemic. India recorded the highest daily jump of over 17,000 Covid cases on Friday. The recovery rate in the country is however improving steadily....

