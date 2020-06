Pakistan's carrier PIA barred from flying to Europe for six months Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Pakistan International Airlines will not be allowed to fly to the EU for six months after several of its pilots' licenses were found to be invalid, EASA said. Islamabad said it would try to reform the troubled airline. 👓 View full article

