Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

For third time this month, Fox News leads all networks

Seattle Times Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Mention prime-time television stars in other ages, and you’d think of Jerry Seinfeld, Mark Harmon or Jennifer Aniston. Now it’s Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson. Fox News Channel was the most-watched network in prime-time television last week, counting both broadcast and cable, the Nielsen company said. It was the second week […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Fox News Fires Ed Henry Over S*xual Misconduct Allegation

Fox News Fires Ed Henry Over S*xual Misconduct Allegation 00:54

 Henry, one of the network’s top news anchors, was fired following a complaint made against him by a former employee.

Related videos from verified sources

NBC 26 Weather Forecast [Video]

NBC 26 Weather Forecast

July is here & it's going to feel like it for the foreseeable future. Highs will climb to near 90 for the rest of the work week with plenty of humidity. A few isolated t'storms will be possible in the..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:53Published
Marketers Seek Ad Flexibility Like Digital Platforms Offer: Omnicom’s Sal Candela [Video]

Marketers Seek Ad Flexibility Like Digital Platforms Offer: Omnicom’s Sal Candela

Advertisers are pushing for greater flexibility from their media partners as effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy pressures them to be more resourceful with their spending. That dynamic..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:40Published
Fox News Fires Ed Henry Over Sexual Misconduct Allegation [Video]

Fox News Fires Ed Henry Over Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Fox News Fires Ed Henry Over Sexual Misconduct Allegation Henry, one of the network’s top news anchors, was fired following a complaint made against him by a former employee. Fox News chief executive..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published

Tweets about this

yellxwlou

iru²⁸ @Ioufairylights @babielouxx this is the third time im getting married this month 😳 im not going to be able to pay all the weddings 2 hours ago

911NoPlaner

9/11 No Planer 👁️‍🗨️ RT @WSJPolitics: The Supreme Court's decision in a Louisiana abortion case marks the third time this month Chief Justice Roberts has frustr… 2 hours ago

efiadelcartel

I- Watched queen & slim for the third time this month yesterday... i think this is one of my fave movies https://t.co/2iYfCGZmj6 2 hours ago

marieeeesz

:( been in a self destructive type mood lately i have decided i’m reinventing myself for the third time this month 4 hours ago

elektraluv

maricela this is the third time this month some said I give azula energy n I’m truly 5 hours ago

InvdrFuzzytalon

InvaderFuzzytalon @LeFabtasticDom @wavedwhelk IN CASE IT COMES UP!! This is actually the third time I’ve used it in the past month, I… https://t.co/JLrUDLQgXj 5 hours ago

Kun88Sandor

SandorKun88& RT @AndreTechToTech: Also this month👉 First and 👉third Place in the general classification of https://t.co/RyybYTWkWr with 1- ▶️Imagination… 7 hours ago

aprilisafan

aprilisafan @talk2GLOBE Fix my line, please. This is the third time within a month na nawalan ako ng Internet and landline conn… https://t.co/A9sdMwJjPy 7 hours ago