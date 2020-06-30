For third time this month, Fox News leads all networks
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Mention prime-time television stars in other ages, and you’d think of Jerry Seinfeld, Mark Harmon or Jennifer Aniston. Now it’s Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson. Fox News Channel was the most-watched network in prime-time television last week, counting both broadcast and cable, the Nielsen company said. It was the second week […]
