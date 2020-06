Related videos from verified sources Minor League baseball canceled; what's next for the Timber Rattlers?



Minor League baseball canceled; what's next for the Timber Rattlers? Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 01:38 Published 8 minutes ago Could Some Cubs Players Choose To Opt Out Of 2020 Season?



Plans are moving forward for Major League Baseball, with teams beginning practices this week – but we also have some players starting to opt out. General Manager Jed Hoyer and Manager David Ross talk.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:38 Published 1 day ago How do the M-Braves factor into MLB's season?



The M-Braves didn't have a minor league season but the parent club Atlanta Braves will. Training camp starts next week and Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos talks about keeping M-Braves players in mind if a.. Credit: WAPT Duration: 00:58 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this