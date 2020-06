Paul McGee RT @JonMeoli: The minor league season being cancelled has wide-ranging impacts on the Orioles’ local affiliates. Amid business impacts to… 2 seconds ago

Gema Brianna🌻 RT @BrodieNBCS: The loss of Minor League Baseball this season will have wide-spread and long-standing impacts on the entire baseball ecosys… 26 seconds ago

Enrique Rodriguez 'We do not want this to be a wasted year': Brewers minor-leaguers deal with the fallout of a canceled season… https://t.co/BhSa1PtWhW 42 seconds ago

Danny Urquia RT @MLByahoosports: Minor League Baseball officially cancels its 2020 season. What's next for the players ➡️ https://t.co/tZdvyUs6sY https… 52 seconds ago

matthew Jones⚾ RT @mbraves: Earlier today Minor League Baseball announced that there will not be a 2020 season. This season would have marked the Braves'… 1 minute ago

Caleb Sims RT @SInow: There will be no Minor League Baseball this summer. The 2020 season has officially been canceled https://t.co/6p8ouLEAUr 1 minute ago