Fauci Says US Could Reach 100,000 Coronavirus Cases a Day

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
The government’s top infectious disease expert told a Senate panel that bars needed to be closed, and the Fed chairman cautioned that “a full recovery is unlikely” until safety is restored.
News video: Fauci Warns Of 100,000 Coronavirus Cases A Day

Fauci Warns Of 100,000 Coronavirus Cases A Day 01:01

 Dr. Anthony Fauci told lawmakers that if states do not take stronger measures to stop the coronavirus, cases could rapidly increase.

Related videos from verified sources

US Coronavirus Cases Hit A New High [Video]

US Coronavirus Cases Hit A New High

The US surpassed its highest single-day total of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Health departments recorded a combined total of more than 36,000 new coronavirus cases. The previous single-day..

Fauci warns new COVID-19 cases could hit 100,000 a day [Video]

Fauci warns new COVID-19 cases could hit 100,000 a day

[NFA] The United States should not bank on the availability of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, the government's top infectious diseases expert said on Tuesday, and he warned that the daily surge..

Coronavirus Restrictions In Tri-State Area Tighten As Cases Increase Across Nation [Video]

Coronavirus Restrictions In Tri-State Area Tighten As Cases Increase Across Nation

Dr. Anthony Fauci is sounding the alarm as the coronavirus case count explodes across the nation. It's leading to even tighter restrictions in the tri-state area as fear mounts about the virus..

Related news from verified sources

Fauci: U.S. could reach 100,000 new cases a day

 WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci said coronavirus cases could grow to 100,000 a day in the U.S. if Americans don’t start following public health...
Dr. Fauci Tells Elizabeth Warren Coronavirus Death Toll Will Be ‘Very Disturbing,’ Predicts Up to 100k Cases Per Day

 White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci told Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Tuesday that the final coronavirus death toll will be "very...
Fauci: US ‘going in wrong direction’ in coronavirus outbreak

 The U.S. is “going in the wrong direction” with the coronavirus surging badly enough that Dr. Anthony Fauci told senators Tuesday some regions are putting...
