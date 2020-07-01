Mexican president to visit Trump in US on July 8, 9
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will visit U.S. President Donald Trump on July 8 and 9 in his first trip abroad as the country’s leader, the foreign relations secretary confirmed Tuesday. The trip has proved controversial among many Mexicans because it comes just months before U.S. elections, and because of […]
President Trump facing backlash for re-tweeting a video where one of his supporters shouts "white power" at a group of protesters. It was recorded during a pro-Trump 2020 parade. The president claims he did not hear the "white power chant."
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday said President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were never briefed on the Russian bounty matter and that there was 'no consensus in the..