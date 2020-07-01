Mexican president to visit Trump in US on July 8, 9 Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will visit U.S. President Donald Trump on July 8 and 9 in his first trip abroad as the country's leader, the foreign relations secretary confirmed Tuesday. The trip has proved controversial among many Mexicans because it comes just months before U.S. elections, and because of […]


