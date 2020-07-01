Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mexican president to visit Trump in US on July 8, 9

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will visit U.S. President Donald Trump on July 8 and 9 in his first trip abroad as the country’s leader, the foreign relations secretary confirmed Tuesday. The trip has proved controversial among many Mexicans because it comes just months before U.S. elections, and because of […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Trump retweets man chanting 'white power'

Trump retweets man chanting 'white power' 00:30

 President Trump facing backlash for re-tweeting a video where one of his supporters shouts "white power" at a group of protesters. It was recorded during a pro-Trump 2020 parade. The president claims he did not hear the "white power chant."

Related videos from verified sources

Russian Bounties On US Troops: What Did Trump Know, And When? [Video]

Russian Bounties On US Troops: What Did Trump Know, And When?

CNN reports the White House had intelligence in early 2019 indicating Russian actors were offering bounties to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan. That's more than a year before President Donald Trump..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:47Published
Trump never briefed on Russia bounty matter: WH [Video]

Trump never briefed on Russia bounty matter: WH

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday said President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were never briefed on the Russian bounty matter and that there was 'no consensus in the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:03Published
Could Trump Drop Out of the Presidential Race “If His Poll Numbers Don’t Rebound?” [Video]

Could Trump Drop Out of the Presidential Race “If His Poll Numbers Don’t Rebound?”

Could President Trump drop out of the presidential race against Joe Biden? One Fox News report is painting that picture for the first time. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Mexican president says Trump meeting likely in July, urges Canada to join

Mexican president says Trump meeting likely in July, urges Canada to join MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s president said on Wednesday it is “very probable” he will meet with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in Washington in...
WorldNews

U.S. Oil Industry Lobbies Trump To Keep Mexican Energy Reform

 U.S. oil companies are calling on President Donald Trump to help persuade Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador not to ditch the energy reforms that...
OilPrice.com

Indian restaurant vandalised in US, racist graffiti written at site

 An Indian restaurant has been vandalised with racist graffiti written amid the devastation left by the attack in New Mexico state, according to media reports....
Mid-Day


Tweets about this