Fauci warns US COVID-19 cases could 'go up to 100,000 per day'

Elayne Garza Lee Text Trump to 88022⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @PatriotJ_USA: Lieutenant governor of Texas says he will no longer be listening to Fauci. He might need to tell the governor of Texas. 1 hour ago

PatriotJ 🇺🇸 (Parler: @PatriotJ) Lieutenant governor of Texas says he will no longer be listening to Fauci. He might need to tell the governor of Te… https://t.co/fAUAIZen1T 2 hours ago

OutcastNine RT @JRehling: Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said today that he doesn't need Dr. Fauci's expertise on Coronavirus anymore. Let's ch… 5 hours ago

Samuel L. Bronkowitz @ToDignity @thehill Texas lieutenant governor says he's done listening to Dr. Fauci: 'I don’t need his advice' https://t.co/wnbiGH88kZ 10 hours ago

John Scott Gallivan @lfjustblaze @JeffWhampton @chipfranklin You see we don't have to, Joe Biden's best campaign ads are Trump's tweets… https://t.co/ouvgDg3kkt 14 hours ago

Delia Cummings - no mask no follow Texas’s Lieutenant Governor Says Dying Not as Bad as Living in State Where He Is Lieutenant Governor https://t.co/hmFDZ34334 via @NewYorker 17 hours ago

J. David Goodman The Texas GOP is still planning a large in-person convention in Houston to start July 16, despite coronavirus surge… https://t.co/JTnevDpWjS 20 hours ago