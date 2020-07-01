Global  
 

Fauci warns US COVID-19 cases could 'go up to 100,000 per day'Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious-diseases expert, warned Tuesday that COVID-19 cases in the United States could go up to 100,000 per day if the...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Fauci warns new COVID-19 cases could hit 100,000 a day

Fauci warns new COVID-19 cases could hit 100,000 a day 02:24

 [NFA] The United States should not bank on the availability of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, the government's top infectious diseases expert said on Tuesday, and he warned that the daily surge in cases could more than double if Americans fail to take steps to get the virus under control....

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Record Number of Daily Coronavirus Cases Overwhelms US Hospitals

 The U.S. reported more than 64,000 cases of the coronavirus Thursday, a record high number, overwhelming intensive care units in hospitals in the country’s..
WorldNews

Dr. Anthony Fauci says extreme partisanship has made it harder for US to respond to coronavirus

 Dr. Anthony Fauci continued to disagree with President Donald Trump's assessment that the United States is in a "good place" with the pandemic.
USATODAY.com

Fauci says states need to address problems with COVID-19 response: 'If you don't admit it, you can't correct it'

 Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says "what we're seeing is exponential growth."
USATODAY.com

Fauci "cautiously optimistic" over virus vaccine

 Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's leading infectious disease expert, says he is cautiously optimistic a vaccine "with some degree" of effectiveness will..
USATODAY.com
Ferocious Covid-19 Surge, US Past 3 Million [Video]

Ferocious Covid-19 Surge, US Past 3 Million

(CNN) While the Covid-19 mortality rate may be on the decline, the nearly 3 million cases and ICUs at capacity show the US is still in the grips of a pandemic with no signs of slowing. "It's a false narrative to take comfort in a lower rate of death," the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned in a press conference Tuesday with Sen. Doug Jones, an Alabama Democrat.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

COVID-19: India reports highest single-day spike of 26,506 cases [Video]

COVID-19: India reports highest single-day spike of 26,506 cases

India reported 475 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 26,506 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 7,93,802 including 2,76,685 active cases, 4,95,513..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of July 9, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of July 9, 2020

The latest hospital data from the CDPHE show 318 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 17 fewer beds than reported on Wednesday, with 83% of hospitals reporting within..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:34Published
Texas Reports More Than 100 Coronavirus Deaths In 1 Day For First Time [Video]

Texas Reports More Than 100 Coronavirus Deaths In 1 Day For First Time

The state also reported 9,782 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:26Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Anthony Fauci admits US is 'just not' doing great, contradicting Donald Trump

Covid 19 coronavirus: Anthony Fauci admits US is 'just not' doing great, contradicting Donald Trump One of America's top infectious disease experts, Dr Anthony Fauci, has admitted the country is "just not" doing well in its efforts to contain the coronavirus...
New Zealand Herald

Trump Shifts Blame Onto Dr. Fauci After Hannity Brings Up Surging Cases: ‘He’s Made a Lot of Mistakes’

 Trump shifts blame onto Dr. Fauci after Hannity brings up spiking Covid-19 cases in Florida, Texas: 'He's made a lot of mistakes'
Mediaite

Farrakhan is actually right: Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates are trying to "depopulate the Earth" with coronavirus vaccines

 (Natural News) When Big Pharma finally unveils its newfangled vaccines for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) as early as this fall, the endgame is to...
NaturalNews.com Also reported by •FT.com

