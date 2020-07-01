|
Fauci warns US COVID-19 cases could 'go up to 100,000 per day'
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious-diseases expert, warned Tuesday that COVID-19 cases in the United States could go up to 100,000 per day if the...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Anthony Fauci American immunologist
Record Number of Daily Coronavirus Cases Overwhelms US HospitalsThe U.S. reported more than 64,000 cases of the coronavirus Thursday, a record high number, overwhelming intensive care units in hospitals in the country’s..
WorldNews
Dr. Anthony Fauci says extreme partisanship has made it harder for US to respond to coronavirusDr. Anthony Fauci continued to disagree with President Donald Trump's assessment that the United States is in a "good place" with the pandemic.
USATODAY.com
Fauci says states need to address problems with COVID-19 response: 'If you don't admit it, you can't correct it'Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says "what we're seeing is exponential growth."
USATODAY.com
Fauci "cautiously optimistic" over virus vaccineDr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's leading infectious disease expert, says he is cautiously optimistic a vaccine "with some degree" of effectiveness will..
USATODAY.com
Ferocious Covid-19 Surge, US Past 3 Million
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this