Monte Enbysk Nordstrom makes sharp staff cuts as it grapples with pandemic -- layoffs may total up to 25% of workers nationally:… https://t.co/UnDet0yzrH 30 minutes ago Neil Saunders I heard from a source at Nordstrom that more staff cuts are likely. The Seattle Times has the same from a different… https://t.co/c1iAzLNz6E 35 minutes ago MariaHalkias RT @seatimesbiz: Nordstrom is laying off thousands of workers, including a large number from its corporate operations in Seattle. https://t… 2 hours ago 🦋 cosmic 🦋 For those hoping for a fast economic recovery, please wait a while, a very long while. Nordstrom makes sharp staff… https://t.co/G7iAxbN0Kd 2 hours ago 🕳️💀Smudge Pot💀🕳️ RT @Honeybadgergal1: Nordstrom makes sharp staff cuts as it grapples with coronavirus pandemic Nordstrom is laying off thousands of workers… 3 hours ago Honey Badger Nordstrom makes sharp staff cuts as it grapples with coronavirus pandemic Nordstrom is laying off thousands of work… https://t.co/vNYpd654LT 3 hours ago Natasha Zimardi Berstein Thousands of #Nordstrom workers around the #USA are losing their jobs for restructuring, to "realign" in support of… https://t.co/MtEQlDI9nv 6 hours ago SteveFawthrop Nordstrom makes sharp staff cuts as it grapples with pandemic https://t.co/mNy3Qo5NKf https://t.co/GpphMqa8OD 7 hours ago