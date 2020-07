Pies preparing for weeks without Sidebottom Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Collingwood are bracing to be without star midfielder Steele Sidebottom for at least two weeks after the 29-year-old allegedly breached the AFL's COVID-19 protocols. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this The Age Sport RT @agerealfooty: Collingwood are bracing to be without star midfielder Steele Sidebottom for at least two weeks after the 29-year-old alle… 8 minutes ago Real Footy (AFL) Collingwood are bracing to be without star midfielder Steele Sidebottom for at least two weeks after the 29-year-ol… https://t.co/ooHVywKMNy 14 minutes ago