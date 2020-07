Eastern Eye #HrithikRoshan and #AliaBhatt invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences https://t.co/rt2h5krpVN 3 seconds ago Rhapsody 🌝 RT @pinkvilla: #AliaBhatt and #HrithikRoshan receive invitation to join The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences- https://t.co/nvQom… 4 seconds ago Anuj ✨ RT @ieEntertainment: .@iHrithik and @aliaa08 are among the 819 people who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and… 41 seconds ago Manoj kumar RT @XpressCinema: #HrithikRoshan, #AliaBhatt among 819 people invited to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences https://t.co/j4lh… 1 minute ago Cinema Express #HrithikRoshan, #AliaBhatt among 819 people invited to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences https://t.co/j4lhGbP0zD 3 minutes ago LEO RT @filmfare: .@iHrithik and @aliaa08 among 819 invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science. https://t.co/jYjxEr01Km 4 minutes ago Madhu Representation of brown peoples in the Academy is a good idea. But notorious duds Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt? Th… https://t.co/6zEfvp3Rqs 5 minutes ago Patahapa Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan amongst new members invited by The Academy https://t.co/Jl3AQh0TGe https://t.co/1onukL1WSi 6 minutes ago