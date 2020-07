After Pak stock exchange attack, security tightened outside Mumbai's Taj hotel



Police have tightened up security outside The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. The iconic hotel in Colaba was targeted during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. The development comes a day after Karachi Stock.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:29 Published 17 hours ago

PM Modi: 80 Cr people to get free food grains till November and more news| Oneindia News



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that a key government scheme to distribute free food grains to 80 crore people, India's poorest, would be extended to November to give relief during the festival.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:48 Published 18 hours ago