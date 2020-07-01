Asia Today: Philippines extends lockdown in central city

Global  

Asia Today: Philippines extends lockdown in central cityMANILA, Philippines (AP) � The Philippine president has retained a strict lockdown in a central city he described as a new coronavirus hot spot, while the capital and the rest of the country were placed in lighter quarantines. President Rodrigo Duterte made the announcement Tuesday night on TV, further stretching three-month lockdowns and quarantines that officials...
