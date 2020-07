Canada's history with Indigenous people is cruel and unfair, but we need to own up to it Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Canada Day is different this year, and not just because of the pandemic. Conversations of systemic racism are happening not only in the United States, but here in Canada. I don't believe every Canadian is racist, but most don't have any knowledge about the real relationship between Canada and Indigenous people. 👓 View full article