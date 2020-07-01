What you need to know about China's new national security law for Hong Kong
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () China's national security law for Hong Kong has sparked fears that Beijing continues to encroach on Hong Kong's autonomy while curtailing a number of its freedoms. CBC explains what the new law is about and some of the concerns surrounding its passage.
Hong Kong police have made their first arrests under a new national security law imposed by China. The law, imposed by China after last year's anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous city, took effect on Tuesday at 11pm.
China’s enactment of a national security law for Hong Kong on Tuesday drew statements of deep concern and regret from abroad and a firm defense at home. The... Seattle Times Also reported by •New Zealand Herald •Brisbane Times •Eurasia Review
Tweets about this
Jeff Monteen RT @damocrat: I really don’t know who this Johnson speech is for.
“We’re brilliant, but we’re rubbish! We’re world leaders, but we need t… 1 minute ago
Marcio Jose Ornat RT @dreamtheaternet: "I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait until it’s safe to get back out on the road. Don’t get me wrong, I love spen… 1 minute ago
🕴️ Bitches don't know what they need but care about only wants so bad they miss their needs.
Real women know what they need. 2 minutes ago
Rachel McRea Via @euronews: Russia referendum: All you need to know on the vote that could see Putin stay in power until 2036
https://t.co/VQPPc2R8R3 2 minutes ago